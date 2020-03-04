Analysis: Super Tuesday surprise gives Biden delegate lead over Sanders

Mike Bloomberg is out and Joe Biden came roaring back on Super Tuesday to take away the delegate lead from Bernie Sanders.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with University of Vermont political science professor Lisa Holmes about the change in the political landscape overnight and what it means going forward in what has now become a two-person primary.

