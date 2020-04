The Coronavirus pandemic has many of us around the country and world wondering, is this going to kill me? And if it doesn't, will I be financially devastated? With a record, 6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, 10 million in two weeks. So what does that really mean for you and the overall economy? UVM Associate Professor of Economics Sara Solnick spoke to us about what Americans should expect.

To hear what Professor Solnick, you can watch the video above.