Analysis: The path to impeachment

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch this week joined a chorus of lawmakers who say President Donald Trump's actions merit impeachment under the Constitution.

"The responsibility that each of us has is to decide whether or not the conduct the president is engaging in is a violation of his oath of office. I've come to the conclusion he has," Welch said Thursday, a day after joining in a failed legislative effort to begin the impeachment process.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Jared Carter, a constitutional law expert at the Vermont Law School, about the impeachment process and whether democrats have cleared the threshold.