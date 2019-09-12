Analysis: What to expect at Democratic debate in Houston

Ten Democrats seeking to become the president are taking the stage in Houston Thursday night including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

A CBS Poll from this weekend found a virtual dead-heat in New Hampshire. Asked whom they'd vote for today, more than 500 democrats there picked Elizabeth Warren. That's one percent more than Joe Biden and two-points ahead of Sanders. Everyone else was in the single digits.

The order of the top three varies in Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and nationwide. But one thing remains constant -- Warren, Biden and Sanders are the only candidates with double-digit appeal.

Galen Ettlin spoke with University of Vermont political science professor Lisa Holmes about what she makes of these recent polls and what to expect in the debate.

