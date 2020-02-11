Analysis: What to watch for in NH primary results

The tiny New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch kicked off voting Tuesday with a write-in win for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

While the town's five votes likely don't represent statewide sentiment, all eyes are waiting to see how the rest of the polling numbers come in Tuesday night.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson about how he thinks the evening will shape up for the candidates and what that means going forward.

