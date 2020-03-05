Analysis: What's next for Bernie Sanders after Super Tuesday?

Perspective into what's happening in the post-Super Tuesday leg of the race to the White House is our political expert, Professor Matthew Dickinson from Middlebury College.

Bernie Sanders. Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

CM: The biggest day of the Democratic primary process is behind us and the candidates, the main ones, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are now on the path to the next batch of primaries on Tuesday six States. We're talking about Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. Now, based on what you've seen, how do you see this one playing out?

MD: Well, the big prize here is Michigan and Missouri also has a number of delegates in Washington as well. Bernie did quite well and he actually eked out a victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 so you know, he has a reason for optimism, but coming off Super Tuesday, Joe Biden showed some surprising strength. He has the momentum behind him and one of the issues here is turnout, particularly among African Americans in both Missouri and Michigan. We have some larger urban areas with large African American populations. Bernie needs to ratchet up his game a little bit to start taking some of that vote away from Joe Biden.

CM: Now Michigan has the most at stake, 125 delegates. And this could be interesting because if you look at Detroit as a city with a lot of African Americans or Joe Biden constituency, but also a lot of working-class union vote voters who support Bernie Sanders. So who takes Detroit?

MD: Well that is a great question. Hillary Clinton did, he got a victory in Detroit four years ago, as you say, largely on the basis of African American support. So it's going to come down to turnout. Um, the other issue here that we can't anticipate is whether Elizabeth Warren is still in the race. If she drops out, some of that working-class support is going to be joined by some of the more educated white affluent voters that had been backing her. That might be enough to make the difference and push Bernie over the top. But obviously Detroit is the big prize in that state. It really comes down to the turnout game. And one of the problems Bernie had and Super Tuesday is he's relying on young voters. And unfortunately for him, they are the least inclined to vote. I mean, the 18 to 29 year old turned out at about 13% yesterday. That's simply not enough for a guy whose premise is campaigning on expanding the electorate.

CM: Now Sanders continues to talk about the revolution. When is he going to have to offer more details? What are supporters signing up to do exactly? A revolution by definition is a forcible overthrow of a government or social order in favor of a new system. So what's the strategy for Americans to be battle-ready? What are people going to have to give up for him to take on the 1% and the corporations, including the pharmaceutical companies?

MD: Well, that's a great question. He's been running on this message for so long that I think it's just become part of his fiber as it is, but it's not so much a message. I think that's difficult for some people to grasp. It's the tone that accompanies that message. Um, there's a sense of self-righteousness involved with this, not necessarily from Bernie, but from his followers as well. And that moralistic overtones turned some people off. He needs to reach out to those disaffected Bloomberg supporters, those, um, Warren supporters. So I don't think that means changing the message, the rhetoric of the revolution, but presenting it in a more softening the edges, presenting it in a more, this is what's in it for you, type of tone. Um, I think there's room for improvement in how he gets that message across.