Analysis: Where does the abortion-rights debate go from here?

Just as Campaign 2020 is starting to heat up, so is the abortion debate in America -- and that's no coincidence.

Several states have passed strict anti-abortion laws, trying to get them taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Celine McArthur spoke with Middlebury College political scientist Matt Dickinson about where the debate goes from here.

Matt Dickinson: What's interesting when you look at the abortion debate, the underlying sentiment among Americans hasn't changed dramatically all -- they're pro Roe v. Wade. But it reminds you how polarized our elected class is and how their donor base often drives your decisions. The fact that these types of debates are taking place is a reminder that there is two tiers in political discussion. There's -- for want of a better term -- Joe and Jane sixpack who are only intermittently paying attention to the news, and then there's the activist. And it's the activists who are fueling this abortion debate

Reporter Celine McArthur: Is it because it puts everybody back in their corner? Because it comes out every single time that when people are wondering, am I gonna vote for President Trump, am I going to consider a Democrat this time, then boom, the abortion debate comes out. Everybody goes in their corner

Matt Dickinson: Your absolutely right. I mean, there are litmus test votors. They're the most socially active in terms of social media. They're the ones who donate. The 10 percent of Americans who actually give money, those are the ones that have those litmus tests -- if your either with me or you're against me. And if you give Americans a list of issues and ask them to rank order them, abortion comes like 24th behind all the bread and butter issues. I want my kids in good schools, I want good jobs, and things like. But for the issue activists, that's a litmus test. And we throw that out there exactly to do what you said, which is to smoke out the candidates and force them to take a stand. The other thing is, you know, we have a two-part process of selecting presidents. The nominating process is where these issue activists have the most sway, and that's where these issues begin to resonate in ways that in the general election they wouldn't.