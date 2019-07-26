Analysis of Sen. Sanders' 2020 media strategy

Sen. Bernie Sanders and his team say they're not happy with the coverage they're getting during his second bid for President. Because of this, they're creating their own media channels to reach voters directly.

Eighteen of the 24 declared Democratic hopefuls will take the stage Sunday for their strictly-enforced five-minute speeches to hundreds of party leaders at the Iowa Democratic Party's annual summer fundraiser. (Source: Gage Skidmore/ MGN)

With nearly two dozen candidates to compete against, and a growing number of Democratic voters are focused on finding the candidate who can legitimately beat President Donald Trump.

We spoke political analyst Matthew Dickinson to find out if this strategy really works. You can watch the full interview in the video above.