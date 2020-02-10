Analyst: Possible change in superdelegate rule could hurt Sanders

Some members of the Democratic National Committee are reportedly thinking about a rule change that could hurt Bernie Sanders' campaign.

Politico is reporting that some DNC members are proposing a rule change that would give more power to superdelegates.

Superdelegates are high-profile members of the Democratic Party who automatically get a vote at the convention.

The reported rule change would allow superdelegates to vote on the first ballot of the party's convention.

In 2016, most of the superdelegates backed Hillary Clinton, who went on to win the Democratic nomination.

After losing the race, Sanders and his supporters complained the superdelegates reflected a bias in the Democratic Party.

"His supporters got the rules changed heading into 2020 so that although we have superdelegates, their vote was not supposed to count on the first ballot. If the DNC goes back on this, you can expect the Sanders people to be very upset and they're not going to take this lightly," said Matt Dickinson, a political scientist at Middlebury College.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez has stated the party isn't looking at changing the rules back. Regardless, experts say it highlights the division among the Democratic Party.