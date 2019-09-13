Analyst calls third Democratic debate 'robust'

Voters have more insight into their choices for a Democratic presidential nominee after a three-hour debate Thursday night in Houston.

It was a feisty third debate and finally had all the big names together on stage.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg called for calm after former housing secretary Julian Castro challenged former Vice President Joe Biden.

Health care was a big topic. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren defended Medicare for all, while more moderate candidates pushed back.

Our Avery Powell spoke with Gray Television National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren about what we saw during the debate.

"What you did see is you saw a good, strong Democratic debate. This part of the process is going to thin out over time. I think that the Democratic Party was probably very pleased with it because it was a robust debate and you could see a few of the little differences between them," Van Susteren said.

The next Democratic debate is in Ohio next month

You can watch "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" Sundays after the 11 p.m. news on Channel 3.