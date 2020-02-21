Analysis: What to watch for in Nevada caucus

Saturday's Nevada caucus kicks off the next round of voting for the presidential primary.

Senator Bernie Sanders is leading in polls by double digits in Nevada and it will be a high stakes contest for candidates who underperformed in Iowa and New Hampshire. Nearly 75,000 Nevada Democrats have already turned out for early voting.

Meanwhile, President Trump Friday rallied his supporters in Nevada to divert some of the spotlight from Democrats.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Greta Van Susteren, host of "Full Court Press," to get a lay of the political landscape Saturday and looking ahead to Super Tuesday. Watch the Video above.

