Anglers celebrate Vermont's annual free ice fishing day

Saturday marked Vermont's Free Ice Fishing Day, and the Fish and Wildlife Department celebrated with a day of festivities on Lake Elmore.

"This is one of the best days of the year in the Fish and Wildlife Calendar," said Commissioner Louis Porter. "We come out on the ice, we bring a bunch of educational demonstrations and stations for people to do, but most importantly we just get a lot of people together to have fun catching some fish."

Porter says the festival helps attract new Vermonters to the sport. It also helps to brings in some old and young faces.

After Saturday, all anglers need a fishing license, which can be purchased on the Fish and Wildlife Department's website.