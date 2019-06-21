Anglers reel in awards from LCI Fishing Derby

A celebration in South Burlington Friday night where some anglers will get some big awards.

The prizes are for the winners in the Lake Champlain Father's Day Fishing Derby that was held over the weekend. More than 4,500 people from 25 states participated in the derby. The prizes include nearly $100,000 in cash and a fishing trip of a lifetime to Alaska.

Our Ike Bendavid covered the derby and he helped hand out the awards at the Doubletree in South Burlington. He spoke live on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. with James Ehlers, the executive director of the LCI, about the derby, the awards and clean water. Watch the video for the full interview.