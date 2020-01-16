Angry outburst caught on camera in Windsor County courtroom

A Hartford man facing assault charges lashed out a Windsor County judge in court Wednesday.

Thomas LaFountaine, 36, was upset he had to spend the night in jail interrupted, yelled and swore through his almost eight-minute long hearing.

"You're not my honor, I'm not honored by your presence...You liar, you fake, you ain't a judge," LaFountaine said to the judge.

The judge ultimately decided to raise his bail from $1,000 to $10,000 and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while he is awaiting trial.

LaFountaine pleaded not guilty last month to a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault after his estranged wife says he hit her with a sharp piece of wood during an argument.