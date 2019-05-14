Animal control officer says dog are being found dead at alarming rates

An animal control officer says it's a growing problem in Franklin County, dogs being found dead. She says it’s an epidemic because calls are coming in at an alarming rate.

“Lately there have been a lot of phone calls about dogs turning up dead,” Animal Control Officer for Sheldon, Nicole Michel said.

When this happens in Sheldon, the town reaches out to her to respond.

It's on an ATV path in Sheldon where the most recent situation took place. She says a dog was found tied to a tree with a bullet wound.

“I've spent many nights laying wide awake just knowing that people can be that cruel,” an emotional Michel said.

Michel calls this is a new epidemic, people chasing the high of killing dogs. And she says it's clear these dogs are not being killed for humane reasons or in a humane way.

“I say torture because the dogs that was buried here... was shot in the face and that was very clear, very clear. And the dog over in the center of Sheldon there was a plastic bag over its head and just thrown out on the side of the road,” Michel said.

We tried to get reactions from people at a Sheldon market but no one would speak to us on camera. The people we spoke with said they haven’t heard of the situation, but they did say if it’s true, it’s really sad.

“I can't save them all, but I think to get it out there, to make people aware I think is a good start,” Michel said.

Moving forward, she wants to invest in a building where she will be able to house unwanted dogs so there's less burden on animal shelters.

“I would like to give these dogs a second chance. I feel by having a resource to allow that and to have that outlet would be successful,” Michel said.

Michel would also like these conversations to happen in Montpelier. She plans to speak to her representative about giving animal control officers across the state more power to step in to stop situations like these from happening.