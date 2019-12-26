Animal owners in need can turn to new pet food pantry

Two Vermont women have started a pet food pantry to assist animal owners in need.

The Rutland Herald reports that Linda Groce and Theresa Jones opened the pantry and plan to keep it open until January.

Groce says she was inspired by a similar pantry effort in another city.

The pantry will accept pet food donations Monday through Thursday.

Groce says if the pantry continues to do well and if space permits, the pair would like to bring the pantry back next year.

Leftover donations will be donated to the Rutland Cupboard, local rescue organizations and the Feline Connection.

