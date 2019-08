New Hampshire congresswoman, Annie Kuster, wants to improve Healthcare Delivery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Kuster will visit the Advanced Response Team and Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock tomorrow. She wants to hear from leadership about the hospital's work.

The tour is part of Kuster's hospital and healthcare listening tour, which she launched in February.

Kuster is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.