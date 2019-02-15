Anniversary of Jack Sawyer arrest

One year ago Friday, Jack Sawyer was arrested and accused of planning to shoot up Fair Haven Union High School.

Sawyer's alleged plot to kill was stopped when a friend contacted police about his threats.

Investigators say Sawyer had guns and diary entries with the names of people he wanted to shoot at the high school.

Since then, the school district has beefed up security, including exterior renovations, additional resource officers, and security cameras.

Additionally, prosecutors are now using a new tool called an "extreme risk protection order" to remove someone's access to dangerous weapons.

The first time it was used was in Sawyer's case.

It was also used in the case of the Harwood Union High School custodian, Dick Peck. He's the one accused of writing a threat on the boy's bathroom mirror.

