Annual Breakfast on the Farm held in Coventry

The annual breakfast on the farm was held this morning in the Northeast Kingdom.

This year the event was held at the Maxwell's Neighborhood Farm in Coventry.

Along with the Vermont-style pancake breakfast, hundreds of visitors could take a self-guided tour of the farm including 14 educational stations, and get a glimpse into the life and business of dairy farming in Vermont.

The third generation owner of Maxwell's Neighborhood farm says the event is important for the local community and the agriculture industry.

"It means a lot to me," said Matt Maxwell, Maxwell Farm owner. "It's a great fun filled educational, agricultural event. People get to come out to the farm, they get to eat a nice breakfast and they get to walk around and see how milk is made."

Maxwell says milk prices have been forecasted as being a little better this year compared to years past.