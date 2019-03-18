Annual Maple Open House Weekend March 23-24

Producers in Vermont - the country's top maple producing state - will be opening their sugarhouses to visitors next weekend.

The annual Maple Open House Weekend takes place March 23 and 24.

Visitors will get a chance to learn about the sap-to-syrup process and sample syrup and possibly other maple goodies like sugar on snow and maple doughnuts. Sugarhouses will be offering different experiences. Some spots will have horse-drawn sleigh rides and pancake breakfasts.

A number of food-related businesses will also be selling products made with maple syrup such as beer, hard cider and appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Details and a map of open sugarhouses and maple related businesses can be found on the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association website under events.

