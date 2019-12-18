Annual New Hampshire count shows drop in homelessness

A nonprofit advocacy group says the number of people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire has dropped in the last two years, though four of the state's 10 counties saw an increase.

The New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness released a report Wednesday based on state and federal data. It found the number of people experiencing homelessness dropped by 5% from January 2017 to January 2019, but the number went up in Carroll, Cheshire, Coos and Hillsborough counties.

And while the number of families and veterans experiencing homelessness decreased, the number of homeless students increased.

