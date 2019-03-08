Annual Vermont Boat Show opens in Essex Junction

The annual Vermont State Boat & Marine Show launched Friday at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

Boats of all sizes are on display, with price tags ranging from $2 to $100,000.

Mark Saba owns the largest boat dealer on Lake Champlain. He says even though the region has a short boating season, he's seeing more families getting out on the lake.

"This is our favorite time of the year because the boat show really starts to kick off the boating season here in Vermont. It gets everybody in the mood, everybody looking at boats, thinking about boating. Hopefully about in five weeks, we will be putting boats in the water," Saba said.

The boat show goes through Sunday. It costs $7 for adults and children under 16 get in free. Click here for more details.