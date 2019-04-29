Annual Vermont surplus auction approaching

Vermont officials are getting ready for the annual state surplus auction next Saturday, but you can start shopping now.

The big ticket items like cars, trucks, excavators and boats are sold at the event on May 11th, but you can shop at the state surplus store in Waterbury every weekday.

State Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole says the store has plenty of office furniture and a collection of knives and corkscrews seized from Burlington International Airport.

"Members of the public are free to come here five days-a-week and purchase items. I just saw you can get a cover for your iPad with a keyboard for two bucks," Cole said. "We have trucks, cars, dump trucks, snowplows, canoes, kayaks, a snowmobile, lawnmowers, a four-wheeler."

You can get a sneak peak at the equipment up for auction at the state highway facility in Berlin from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 10.