Annual homeless count to take place Wednesday

Agencies that work with the homeless Wednesday will be conducting their annual count of how many people in Vermont don't have a place to live.

The "Point in Time" count is meant to get a one-night snapshot of the homeless population in Vermont. The federal government asks states to count the number of people who meet their definition of homelessness. That means the individuals don't have a habitable place to sleep, or aren't sleeping in a spot that is meant for that.

Advocates acknowledge it isn't a perfect system but says it gives them an idea of the level of need. "We know this is largely going to be undercounted to some degree, because we have to meet that federal definition of homelessness. Because folks might otherwise be able to get a couch for one night with a friend, they might not get counted. But they are experiencing effectively homelessness and looking for services," said Travis Poulin with Chittenden Community Action.

They'll have the results of the count in a few weeks. The results from that will help them focus where resources should go to help combat homelessness.

