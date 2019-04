The Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge kicks off Saturday. It's a statewide scavenger hunt.

Participate by downloading a score sheet at vtstateparks.com, and then do the activities listed to earn points. Once you hit 250, you get a VIP gold coin, which gets you into Vermont State Parks for free for the rest of this and next season.

It's also free to get into national parks Saturday. Vermont has one national park -- the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Park in Woodstock.