Annual town meeting held in Essex

Essex voters will decide on two ballot measures on Town Meeting Day.

The Essex select board held its annual Town Meeting on Monday night ahead of Tuesday’s election to take any final questions from voters.

According to a sample ballot, the first question asks whether the select board format should be changed. The proposal, called the Fair Representation Charter Change, seeks to add a sixth member to the current five-member select board. Right now, the five seats are at-large, meaning officials can live either in the Town of Essex or the Village of Essex Junction. If the charter change passes, the select board would be made up of six members: three from the town and three from the village.

People who attended the informational meeting had mixed feelings about the measure.

Walter Adams says the five-member board has ‘served the town perfectly’ and he doesn’t see a reason to change it.

Claire Wilcox agreed.

“I prefer the three and two, as it is. If you have three and three, who breaks the tie? I see no sense in changing that,” she said.

Other people plan to vote in favor of the proposal.

"Some people are concerned about having an even-numbered board and that that's not a good thing, but I think it's going to be okay. People tend to figure things out and I'm not worried about that,” said Heather Sheppard.

The second question is regarding the Champlain Water District. The question asks if $3.5 million of the Champlain Water District’s general obligation bonds should be issued for the purpose of making public drinking water system improvements. That includes things like the construction of a pump station.

The voters WCAX News spoke with on Monday said they plan to vote yes.

"That's really important to all of us. I will vote in favor of that because we have to have good water,” said Wilcox.

“Everybody's going to vote money for Champlain Water District. I don't see that as a big deal,” said Adams.

"I would be O.K. with that because I want potable drinking water and I like showers,” said Sheppard.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.