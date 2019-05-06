Annual wildlife festival in Rockingham on Sunday

A wildlife festival is letting people get close to nature in southern Vermont.

The 19th annual event presented by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society takes place Sunday at Herrick's Cove on the Connecticut River in Rockingham.

Among the events are a guided turtle walk and bug walk with experts, along with live hawks and owls, bird banding, a butterfly program, and several exhibits about fish and wildlife.

Forrest Hammond of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says the festival gives participants a chance to learn about native wildlife and the importance of conserving their habitats.

5/5/2019 4:33:30 PM (GMT -4:00)