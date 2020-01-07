Anonymous donor helps outfit Lebanon K-9 with safety goggles

This police dog may look ready to hit the slopes in those goggles, but they are serious safety equipment.

And now, Lebanon police dog Nitro will be safer on the job in those Rex Specs, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The special goggles are made just for working dogs to protect their eyes from harmful elements and debris.

And K-9 Nitro will soon have some company. The Lebanon Police Department will match the anonymous donation that paid for Nitro's goggles to outfit K-9 Blesk and K-9 Kimba with Rex Specs, too.