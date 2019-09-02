Anonymous flyer denies ‘Sasquatch’ reason for bridge closure

Is the mythical beast Bigfoot living in Vermont? Some residents in Bradford seem to think so.

A flyer in Bradford is denying that the prolonged closure of a bridge in a Vermont town is because of Bigfoot.

The flyer first spotted at the Bradford post office says the closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the "displacement of or intrusion on a 'Sasquatch' or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several."

Now, copies are popping up across the town.

We're told the bridge is scheduled to be fixed next month.