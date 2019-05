Another arrest in connection with a shooting in West Rutland.

Scott Blowers

Scott Blowers, 34, of West Rutland, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the shooting happened at an apartment building on Pleasant Street last Friday.

Two other people are accused of shooting at the building after getting robbed during a drug deal. Chris Hale, 27, is charged with attempted murder. Joshua Stone, 28, is charged with attempted assault and robbery.