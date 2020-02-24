Busy week as candidates head to South Carolina

A new poll is now showing Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead for the Democratic presidential nomination, but in South Carolina, Former Vice President Joe Biden has a slim lead over Sanders.

This is the start to another busy week on the campaign trail. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan is on his way to South Carolina for the next primary.

With wins in New Hampshire and Nevada Bernie Sanders is the clear front runner in the race. But to win in South Carolina, Sanders will have to win over African American voters, who make up the largest voting block in the state.

Monday night on the Channel 3 News, we will take a closer look at what the Sanders campaign is doing to make that happen.

All the candidates will be in Charleston Tuesday for another debate.

We will have complete coverage of that as well as Democrats move one step closer to choosing their nominee.