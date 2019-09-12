Another crash on I-89 in Colchester construction zone

Police are reporting another crash that took place in the I-89 Colchester bridge construction zone Wednesday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lane. Police say a driver rear-ended another car. They say the driver didn't notice cars slowing down. There were no injuries but it did back up traffic.

The crash took place in the same crossover traffic pattern on I-89 where another driver died in a crash Saturday. VTrans officials this week told WCAX that the new pattern was not to blame for that crash.

Police are urging driver to pay attention in construction zones.