Another person charged with home improvement fraud

A North Ferrisburgh man is under arrest for home improvement fraud. Police say they have been investigating Randy Cameron, 33, since 2018. He is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court in May.

At the start of the month, Ryan Kimball of St. Johnsbury was sentenced to three to six years in jail, all suspended but 18-months for home improvement fraud.

Earlier this week, the Milton Police Department sent out a warning about a possible home improvement fraud scheme. Police say 40-year-old Jason Abair of Milton committed home improvement fraud on six people throughout Chittenden County.