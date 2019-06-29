Another inmate dies in a Vermont prison

The Vermont Department of Corrections says Anthony Nichols, 59 was found unresponsive in his bed around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is not known how he died, but police say it does not appear suspicious.

Nichols was being detained at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield for a sexual assault charge from January 2018.

Officials from the Corrections Department will review the incident, and Vermont State Police will investigate.

Just last month, police say another inmate was found dead in their cell.

An autopsy found that a 57-year-old inmate died of natural causes, also at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.

The Vermont Health Department released the death certificate Wednesday for Brian DeGuise, of Burlington, who died May 20.

The autopsy found that DeGuise suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and obesity.

DeGuise had been housed in the prison's general population.

DeGuise was a federally detained inmate who had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Nov. 29.