Another community meeting to discuss Higher Ground relocation

There will be another meeting to talk about putting a music venue near Burlington neighborhoods Thursday evening.

The Burton warehouse in Burlington that Higher Ground hopes to move into.

Higher Ground is looking to take over the Burton warehouse building in Burlington's South End Arts District.

The big concerns from the last meeting had to do with noise and traffic and we're told one compromise was made: that no one could tailgate outside.

Thursday's meeting is in the community room at City Market starting at 6:30 p.m.