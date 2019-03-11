Another pedestrian hit on Shelburne Road

Route 7 in Shelburne is open after a person was hit by a car.

Police say a single car hit a pedestrian Sunday night around 7:35 p.m. near 3164 Shelburne Rd.

Police say the pedestrian was hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver was not injured.

This is the third person hit by a car within a four mile stretch, in the past three months.

In January, a man was hit by a tractor trailer truck on McIntosh Ave.

In February, one person was taken to the hospital after getting hit on Long Meadow Drive.

Last night's was near 3164 Shelburne Road in Shelburne.