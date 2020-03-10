Another school in our region to close due to coronavirus concerns

Another school in our region will be closed Tuesday because of coronavirus concerns.

The Waits River Valley School says they will use the day to disinfect the school.

They say they currently have several staff and students out with flu-like symptoms and that a Vermonter with ties to the WRVS community is currently being tested for COVID-19.

We're told that person hasn't had contact with the school, but they feel a deep cleaning is appropriate.

They expect to re-open Wednesday.