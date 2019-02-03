Ant colony queen dies at 20 years old

The Montshire Museum of Science posted a photo to its Facebook page letting ant fans know that this month, its 20-year-old ant queen died of natural causes.

At 20 years old, the museum says the queen was older than the average 15 for a queen ant in captivity.

Because the colony never swarmed, likely due to being in captivity, it did not replace its queen.

The museum said the remaining ants will continue to grow fungus, but the colony will eventually shrink. The museum will be replacing it with a new one in Spring 2019.