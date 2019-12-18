Anxiety grows about proposed federal food stamp cuts

Financial donations to Ohio's Athens County Food Pantry have now topped $400,000 after Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow used his acceptance speech to focus on hunger in the area where he grew up. But for more than 34 million Americans, it's food stamps that help them survive. Now there's concern that proposed changes in that federal program could drastically cut those benefits.

After Patience Kollie and John Spinola's rent nearly doubled, they moved into their car with their two kids -- a toddler and a teenager. "This is it. This is our house for two months before coming in for shelter," Kollie said.

They say the stress and anxiety caused patience to go on medical leave, leaving the family on one income. "It's like a snowball effect -- then the brakes go, then your alternator goes -- you try to catch a break," Spinola said.

They say they survived thanks in part to food stamps, under the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

The average recipient receives about $127 a month. That's a $1.40 a meal three meals a day.

But an estimated 3.7 million Americans could lose their benefits next year if the government implements three proposed changes:

-Removing automatic enrollment for families who qualify for other government benefits.

-Reducing how much people can deduct for utilities like heat

-Requiring more able-bodied adults to work at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits, unless they live in areas with at least seven percent unemployment.

"They're going to need more help from us," said Allison O'Toole, who runs the second largest food bank in the U.S. in Minneapolis. "The economy hasn't recovered in every place. We provide 89 million meals in the heartland. We're very proud of that but we'd love to go out of business."

Through another government program, Kollie and John Spinola found a house they can afford. They plan to move this week and will not qualify for SNAP once Kollie starts working, but they hope the program continues.

Part of the reason the government is making these changes to SNAP is because they say the economy is doing great, unemployment is so low that a lot of people should be able to work who aren't working.

"Where? Where is the unemployment so low now that everyone is working?" Spinola said. "Doing anything to the SNAP makes the poor, more poor."

Similar changes were proposed in Congress in last year's Farm Bill, but were left out of the final law, so the USDA is making these changes now on its own. Twenty-four states have urged the government to reconsider and some jurisdictions are considering legal action.