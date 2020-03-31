App aims to keep kids busy and productive while at home

With schools closed for the rest of the academic year in Vermont, parents are using technology to keep their kids busy and staying productive during downtime.

The Blanchards in Georgia, Vt. say it's presented an opportunity to spend more time with one another, doing activities like crafts, cooking, and games.

While 13-year-old Emma passes the time Facetiming with friends and concocting delicious recipes -- 10-year-old Seth practices his guitar and skateboarding skills. The two kids attend Georgia Elementary and Middle School where, for the rest of the school year, the students are learning and the teachers are educating remotely.

Parents Seth and Leanne say fortunately Emma and Noah like homework and have been completing assignments faster than the teachers can put them online. That's left them a little bored. So Seth and Leanne found a way to keep the kids entertained while teaching them a valuable life lesson financial responsibility.

