Appalachian Mountain Club closes White Mountain huts

The Appalachian Mountain Club has decided to close its high huts in New Hampshire’s White Mountains for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus, the first time all eight of them have been closed.

About 50 staff members work in the hut system during the summer. Spokesperson Nina Paus-Weiler tells the Caledonian-Record the decision was not easy and was made over several weeks in consultation with leadership as well as evolving state and federal guidance.

Like the huts, the AMC White Mountain Hiker Shuttle will also be closed for the 2020 season.

