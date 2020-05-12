Appeals court urged to OK June 23 NY presidential primary

A lawyer is urging a federal appeals court to let New York's Democratic presidential primary proceed on June 23 over the objections of the state.

Attorney Jeffrey Kurzon filed his arguments late Monday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Friday before deciding whether to let stand a lower-court ruling last week that required the presidential primary to occur next month. A judge ruled that the Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections violated the Constitution when they voted to cancel the presidential primary because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Kurzon said withdrawn presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders deserve a chance to gain delegates to the August Democratic convention.

