Appeals court won't hear more appeals of Sheldon Silver case

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has lost his bid to get a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision to uphold part of his corruption conviction.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals closed the door Friday on a request to have a three-judge panel that decided his appeal or the full 2nd Circuit reconsider the case.

A 2nd Circuit panel recently upheld his conviction but ordered a resentencing after reversing his conviction on some charges.

A lawyer for the 76-year-old Silver declined to comment.

Silver was first convicted in 2015 on bribery and extortion charges.

After that verdict was overturned on appeal, Silver was convicted again in 2018.

