Appeals judges seem apt to let NY presidential primary proceed

Federal appeals court judges seem inclined to let New York's Democratic presidential primary proceed next month despite state claims that it could threaten the safety of voters during a pandemic.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals listened to arguments Friday.

They did not immediately rule. But they kept a lawyer for the state on the defensive as she tried to convince them to overturn a lower-court decision that ordered a June 23 election to include the presidential primary.

The state canceled the primary in April, saying it was a health threat and unnecessary after all major candidates except for Joe Biden suspended their campaigns.

