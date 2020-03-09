Applicants for 'Moose Plate' grant funding sought

The New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is now accepting proposal letters for projects seeking grant funding from its “Moose Plate" grant program.

The grants support the restoration, preservation and conservation of publicly owned items significant to New Hampshire’s cultural heritage. Three of the department's divisions - the Division of Historical Resources, the State Council on the Arts and the State Library - support grant programs through the conservation license plate funding. Each division’s grant program has specific requirements.

Organizations seeking funding are required to submit a letter of intent by May 8.

