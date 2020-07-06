Applications now open for Vt. businesses applying for stimulus money

Vermont business owners hurt by the pandemic can apply for state grants of up to $50,000 starting Monday.

The funds are from the federal CARES Act and were appropriated by the Legislature in separate bills. The grants are on a first-come, first-served basis for businesses with more than one employee that also lost 75 percent of their business compared to this time last year.

There will be a couple of different portals for people to apply, one just for restaurants, retail and lodging. All other businesses have a separate portal to apply for the grant money. Health care providers and farms will have to apply through the Agency of Human Services and the Agency of Agriculture.

A second round of money was also approved that will be available soon.

