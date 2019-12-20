Applications open to vend at Big E

Vermont is offering applications for businesses that want to be part of the Eastern States Exposition or the Big E.

That's a 17-day fair and exposition every September in Western Massachusetts.

There are six buildings representing the New England States, and the Vermont Building at the Big E hosts about 28 vendors each year.

Spaces are offered for both retail and food products. You can apply through the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. The deadline is in February. Click here for more information.