Approaching snowstorm triggers Burlington parking ban

The expected snowstorm has triggered Burlington's parking ban.

The ban goes starts at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday. In the downtown zone, it runs from midnight to 6 a.m.

People who violate the ban will be ticketed and towed. Those tickets cost $125.

There will be free parking until 8 a.m. at the Marketplace, College Street and Lakeview garages, but you are asked not to park on the top floor or in any municipal lot.

You can get updates on the city's parking ban by calling 802-658-SNOW (7669).