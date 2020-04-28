April showers of snow? NH see more flakes

Parts of Maine and New Hampshire saw a little more snow after some parts of the states received half a foot the previous day.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday’s highest total is 3 inches in Pinkham Notch in New Hampshire. Other areas saw less than an inch or just a coating of snow.

The snow came after 6 inches fell in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and Randolph, New Hampshire on Monday.

