Arctic blast brings shivers to region

Chilly enough? The National Weather Service says several cities in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire hit record-low temperatures for Nov. 12-13 as wintry weather arrived early in the region.

In Vermont, Burlington fell to 11 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 Celsius) and Montpelier plunged to 6 degrees (-14 Celsius) Wednesday morning.

It was the second day of record cold in Burlington. It was just 14 degrees (-10 Celsius) Tuesday morning, breaking the record set in 1933. Augusta, Maine, plunged to 11 degrees (-11 Celsius) Wednesday morning and 16 degrees (-8 Celsius) Tuesday, breaking previous records. Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was down to 17 degrees (-8 Celsius) Wednesday, breaking its 1945 record; Manchester, New Hampshire, tied its record low of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) Tuesday.

The forecast is calling for even colder temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)